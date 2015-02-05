© kritchanut dreamstime.com

IXYS to acquire of RadioPulse

IXYS Corporation, a power semiconductor and IC company, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire RadioPulse. Based in Seoul, Korea.

RadioPulse is a fabless semiconductor company develops, manufactures and sells innovative wireless network technology solutions based on the ZigBee protocol (which combines MCUs and RF).



“RadioPulse is a natural fit for IXYS, as our respective organizations share similar cultures, focus and passion about technological development. We expect a seamless integration, as IXYS has a previously-established base in the region with IXYS Korea and the S3 line of MCU products. The combined products and capabilities of Zilog, S3 MCUs and now RadioPulse will allow IXYS to expand system solutions for customers globally,” noted Dr. Nathan Zommer, CEO of IXYS. “ZigBee is key for the Internet of Things, starting in remote controls, home automation, security, medical monitoring, consumer and automotive markets. By introducing more MCUs with RF transceivers, and especially RadioPulse’s ZigBee capabilities, through our ‘World of IXYS’ marketing initiative, we may penetrate new markets in Asia and North America.”



“The RadioPulse team looks forward to joining forces with IXYS, as we have parallel goals, synergistic visions/strategies and similar customer profiles,” said Dr. Sung Ho Wang, CEO and founder of RadioPulse. “However, what we lack in resources and breadth, we will gain in the IXYS combination. IXYS’ R&D resources, geographic reach, sales/marketing channels and manufacturing capabilities will help ensure RadioPulse can introduce more products and gain market share more quickly.”