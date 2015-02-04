© lavitreiu dreamstime.com

Samsung mass producing High-Density ePoP Memory

Samsung Electronics is now mass producing the industry’s first ePoP (embedded package on package) memory – a single memory package consisting of 3GB LPDDR3 DRAM, 32GB eMMC (embedded multi-media card) and a controller.

For use in high-end smartphones, the thin ePoP combines the essential memory components into a single package that can be stacked directly on top of the mobile processor.



“By offering our new high-density ePoP memory for flagship smartphones, Samsung expects to provide its customers with significant design benefits, while enabling faster and longer operation of multi-tasking features,” Jeeho Baek, Senior Vice President of Memory Marketing at Samsung Electronics. “We plan to expand our line-up of ePoP memory with packages involving enhancements in performance and density over the next few years, to further add to the growth of premium mobile market.”



With the new ePoP, Samsung aims to offer a “one-package” memory solution, if it satisfies the markets needs for high speed, high energy efficiency and compactness; I guess we'll see.



The ePoP does not need any space beyond the 225 square millimeters (15x15mm) taken up by the mobile application processor. A conventional PoP (also 15mm x 15mm), consisting of the mobile processor and DRAM, along with a separate eMMC (11.5mm x 13mm) package, takes up 374.5 square millimeters. Replacing that set-up with a Samsung ePoP decreases the total area used by approximately 40 percent.



The single-package configuration also meets the semiconductor package height ceiling of 1.4 millimeters (mm).