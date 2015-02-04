© dirk ercken dreamstime.com Components | February 04, 2015
Ron Kaneshiro joins Kaiam as VP of engineering
Hybrid Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) technology company, Kaiam Corporation, has appointed Dr. Ron Kaneshiro as Vice President of Engineering.
He will be responsible for high-end modules that use the proprietary MEMS-based integrated optical engines.
“We are extremely pleased to have Ron joining our team,” said Dr. Bardia Pezeshki, President and Chief Executive Officer of Kaiam. “His proven abilities in leading multidisciplinary engineering teams will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and deliver industry-leading data center communications products. Customers are expecting complete solutions to solve their interconnect problems, and Ron’s the best person to bring it all together to get the maximum value from our optical waveguide and MEMS integration technology.”
Most recently Dr. Kaneshiro was COO and VP of Systems and Integration at Glo, a venture-backed company focused on the development and commercialization of advanced LED products using nanotechnology. Before that, Ron was Senior Director, Product R&D at Avago Technologies, managing the development and commercialization of optical modules.
“The fast-moving data center market needs real innovation to break the interconnect bottlenecks, and Kaiam has the differentiated technology to dramatically change the landscape. I’ve watched the company deliver on its initial promise and prove its optical engine,” said Dr. Kaneshiro. “Now I am very excited to be driving the engineering from inside! I’m looking forward to taking that core technology to a higher level.”
