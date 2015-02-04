© sunedison Business | February 04, 2015
SunEdison Appoints EVP of North America Utility
SunEdison has appointed Paul Gaynor as Executive Vice President of SunEdison, responsible for the North America Utility and Global Wind business unit.
Paul Gaynor was previously the Chief Executive Officer of First Wind Holdings, LLC, which SunEdison acquired earlier this year. As the leader of the North America Utility and Global Wind business, Mr. Gaynor is charged with reinforcing SunEdison's leadership position in the North America utility scale solar market, growing the global wind platform and accelerating the development and construction of the projects acquired from First Wind.
"Paul possesses both the breadth and depth of industry experience and the leadership abilities that are essential to growing SunEdison's North America Utility and Global Wind business. At First Wind, Paul helped to build one of the leading U.S. wind energy companies, putting in place first-class development and operations," said Ahmad Chatila, President and Chief Executive Officer of SunEdison. "At SunEdison, Paul will apply his development and management expertise to accelerate the growth of our business as we go to market with a clean energy platform."
"I'm excited to join SunEdison and lead a very dynamic and experienced North American team," said Gaynor. "I look forward to working with my team to develop, build and operate well-sited and well-run renewable energy projects that deliver clean, cost effective solar and wind energy to our customers across North America and around the world."
