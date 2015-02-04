© andreypopov dreamstime.com

Silicon Labs acquires Bluegiga

Silicon Labs has acquired Bluegiga Technologies a privately held company based in Espoo, Finland.

Bluegiga is a provider of short-range wireless connectivity solutions and software for the IoT. With this strategic acquisition expands Silicon Labs’ wireless hardware and software solutions for the IoT. The combined wireless connectivity portfolio and development ecosystem will enable Silicon Labs to address a broader range of market opportunities and customer needs.



“With Silicon Labs’ wireless, microcontroller and sensor portfolios gaining considerable traction in the IoT markets, the timing of this acquisition couldn’t be better,” said Tyson Tuttle, CEO of Silicon Labs. “Bluegiga’s wireless modules and software stacks round out our wireless portfolio and complement our IoT solutions. The addition of Bluegiga wireless modules gives us new ways to deliver simplicity to our customers, enabling developers to easily add wireless connectivity to their designs.”



Following the acquisition, Silicon Labs will continue to operate in Espoo, Finland, as a center of excellence for wireless hardware and software technology development. The company will continue to develop, market and support a complete portfolio of Bluetooth and Wi-Fi module products and software stacks for customers worldwide.



“The Bluegiga team is excited to join forces with Silicon Labs,” said Riku Mettälä, vice president of product creation at Bluegiga. “We truly share a common vision of enabling versatile, cost-effective and streamlined wireless connectivity solutions for a wide range of applications, from the connected home to industrial IoT to consumer and health and fitness devices. Together, our wireless development teams will drive innovation in the IoT market, and our unified solutions will give customers a rich choice of wireless platforms for connected devices.”