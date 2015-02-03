© silray

SilRay completes rooftop solar array for ODM partners

SilRay, a developer of solar power plants and an independent solar power producer, has completed the first phase of a two-part commercial solar array for a 74'000 square foot manufacturing facility in Milpitas, CA.

The 450.4 kW rooftop and carport installation at the facility of the ODM and OEM suppliers Meritronics and PalPilot will offset more than 50% of their electrical needs and save the companies approximately USD 5.6 million over 25 years.



The electronics manufacturing industry has reached an inflection point in greening its supply chain network. By getting a solar array, Meritronics and PalPilot will lower their costs while improving their competitive advantage in the contract manufacturing field as more companies audit their vendors' environmental impact.



"Our goal is to become a leading green manufacturer in the electronics assembly industry. A lot of our customers are in search of sustainable suppliers in order to mitigate climate change," said Dior Wu, EVP and Founder of Meritronics. "As a high tech manufacturer, it was a no brainer to implement leading edge clean technology on the energy side. Our nearly 40,000 square foot plant utilizes heavy equipment that draws a lot of power during peak demand, and solar provides a perfect solution to reduce our demand charges. By adopting solar, we not only secure long-term energy expenditures for the next 25 years, but also become energy independent while using clean energy to power the entire building."



"PalPilot is based in the heart of Silicon Valley, a hotbed for clean technology, so it made sense to go solar," said YC Hwang, VP and Cofounder of PalPilot. "This is the biggest initiative our company has undertaken in terms of energy efficiency and sustainability. Leveraging solar energy is one way we can reduce our carbon footprint, tantamount to planting 12,000 trees or removing 100 cars from the road annually. We're proud to set an example of environmental leadership for the Silicon Valley community."



Phase two of the project, which includes a 60 kW solar carport and two EV charging stations, will be completed in March 2015.