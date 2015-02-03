© silray Business | February 03, 2015
SilRay completes rooftop solar array for ODM partners
SilRay, a developer of solar power plants and an independent solar power producer, has completed the first phase of a two-part commercial solar array for a 74'000 square foot manufacturing facility in Milpitas, CA.
The 450.4 kW rooftop and carport installation at the facility of the ODM and OEM suppliers Meritronics and PalPilot will offset more than 50% of their electrical needs and save the companies approximately USD 5.6 million over 25 years.
The electronics manufacturing industry has reached an inflection point in greening its supply chain network. By getting a solar array, Meritronics and PalPilot will lower their costs while improving their competitive advantage in the contract manufacturing field as more companies audit their vendors' environmental impact.
"Our goal is to become a leading green manufacturer in the electronics assembly industry. A lot of our customers are in search of sustainable suppliers in order to mitigate climate change," said Dior Wu, EVP and Founder of Meritronics. "As a high tech manufacturer, it was a no brainer to implement leading edge clean technology on the energy side. Our nearly 40,000 square foot plant utilizes heavy equipment that draws a lot of power during peak demand, and solar provides a perfect solution to reduce our demand charges. By adopting solar, we not only secure long-term energy expenditures for the next 25 years, but also become energy independent while using clean energy to power the entire building."
"PalPilot is based in the heart of Silicon Valley, a hotbed for clean technology, so it made sense to go solar," said YC Hwang, VP and Cofounder of PalPilot. "This is the biggest initiative our company has undertaken in terms of energy efficiency and sustainability. Leveraging solar energy is one way we can reduce our carbon footprint, tantamount to planting 12,000 trees or removing 100 cars from the road annually. We're proud to set an example of environmental leadership for the Silicon Valley community."
Phase two of the project, which includes a 60 kW solar carport and two EV charging stations, will be completed in March 2015.
The electronics manufacturing industry has reached an inflection point in greening its supply chain network. By getting a solar array, Meritronics and PalPilot will lower their costs while improving their competitive advantage in the contract manufacturing field as more companies audit their vendors' environmental impact.
"Our goal is to become a leading green manufacturer in the electronics assembly industry. A lot of our customers are in search of sustainable suppliers in order to mitigate climate change," said Dior Wu, EVP and Founder of Meritronics. "As a high tech manufacturer, it was a no brainer to implement leading edge clean technology on the energy side. Our nearly 40,000 square foot plant utilizes heavy equipment that draws a lot of power during peak demand, and solar provides a perfect solution to reduce our demand charges. By adopting solar, we not only secure long-term energy expenditures for the next 25 years, but also become energy independent while using clean energy to power the entire building."
"PalPilot is based in the heart of Silicon Valley, a hotbed for clean technology, so it made sense to go solar," said YC Hwang, VP and Cofounder of PalPilot. "This is the biggest initiative our company has undertaken in terms of energy efficiency and sustainability. Leveraging solar energy is one way we can reduce our carbon footprint, tantamount to planting 12,000 trees or removing 100 cars from the road annually. We're proud to set an example of environmental leadership for the Silicon Valley community."
Phase two of the project, which includes a 60 kW solar carport and two EV charging stations, will be completed in March 2015.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments