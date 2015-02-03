© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com Components | February 03, 2015
Cornell Dubilier acquires Illinois Capacitor
One of the subsidiaries of Cornell Dubilier Marketing has acquired the assets of Illinois Capacitor and its affiliates.
The company sees this acquisition as a strategic move to grow its board-level power capacitor business and to service customers in Asia through the sales, warehouse and logistics center that Illinois Capacitor currently operates out of Hong Kong.
For the foreseeable future, Illinois Capacitor will operate as a separate subsidiary of Cornell Dubilier, and will continue to be headquartered in suburban Chicago. Its Asian headquarters will remain in Hong Kong.
Through the acquisition, Cornell Dubilier will gain product breadth with Illinois Capacitor’s board-level product lines, which include aluminum electrolytic, polymer, film and EDLC (super) capacitors and modules.
“Illinois Capacitor significantly expands our board-level capacitor offering while still maintaining a focus on film and electrolytic power capacitors. They have exceptional print position and will benefit from the strengths of our additional distribution partners” says Jim Kaplan, President of Cornell Dubilier. “Cornell Dubilier’s customers will benefit by having a full service warehouse in China and access to a broader offering of capacitors. We will continue providing Illinois Capacitor’s customers with the same high level of service, quality and reliability that they have come to expect.”
