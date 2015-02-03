© maksim pasko dreamstime.com Business | February 03, 2015
Acal BFi and FYLA sign pan-European distribution agreement
Acal BFi has signed a new, exclusive pan-European distribution agreement with FYLA.
Acal BFi and FYLA have recently launched a new range of Supercontinuum white light lasers based on a supercontinuum generation system and FYLA’s FYPP technology.
The SC500 offers more than 500mW output at 50kHz in a single spatial mode and a non polarized output. The laser encompasses the entire 450 – 2400nm spectrum with visible, flat output and a very high energy per pulse and brightness output (500 kW/cm² at fibre output).
"FYLA is pleased to partner with Acal BFi to distribute our product lines across Europe", said Ismael Almazan, Managing Director at FYLA. "Acal BFi’s reputation for bringing unique, high quality products and design-in services to European markets and their ability to support customers with demonstrations, training and installations, combined with our innovative development and manufacturing enables both Acal BFi and FYLA to expand our market opportunities, whilst enhancing our ability to meet the needs of our customers”.
"This distribution agreement allows us to supply leading-edge technologies at a competitive price to our customers", comments Jean-Claude Sanudo, Photonics Business Unit Director of Acal BFi. "FYLA make white light lasers affordable and easy to use for non-specialists, but also provide the accuracy and reliability needed for the most demanding applications”.
