Arrow Electronics acquires RDC

Arrow Electronics has acquired RDC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Computacenter UK Ltd. RDC is a technology returns and asset management company in Europe.

“This acquisition further broadens Arrow’s value recovery business in Europe,” said Michael J. Long, chairman, president and CEO of Arrow. “RDC will allow us to better address the growing requirements of our global customers.”



RDC is based in Essex, United Kingdom, with estimated sales in 2014 of GBP 56 million (in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States). The purchase price is GBP 56 million (approximately USD 84 million based on current exchange rates). As part of the transaction Arrow Electronics has entered into a five-year operating agreement with Computacenter for IT disposal services, which remain a part of Computacenter’s customer proposition.