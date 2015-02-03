© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

TDK combines European sales under one roof

TDK Corporation has combined its two European sales channels for EPCOS and TDK products under the roof of TDK Europe GmbH ("TDK Europe").

To this end, the relevant sales units at the EPCOS Group have been carved out and integrated in TDK Europe. Despite this move, the EPCOS Group, which was combined with TDK's components business in 2009, remains a distinct entity within the TDK Corporation.



TDK Europe will be headed by Rudolf Strasser and Philippe Rogeon – both with many years' experience of selling TDK and EPCOS products. Strasser has been with EPCOS and its predecessor companies for 36 years and retains his position as Sales Director Europe. Rogeon has worked with TDK for 25 years, where his most recent position was that of Director Sales and Marketing Europe.



The two are in full agreement: "Bringing the European sales channels together under one roof meets the legal and organizational requirements that allow us to present one face to the customer in the important European market – and to serve our customers from a single source."