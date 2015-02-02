© rf solutions

RF Solutions moves to meet growing demand

Contract manufacturing and wireless engineering specialist RF Solutions is settling into new 20'000 square feet custom-designed premises in Burgess Hill, West Sussex.

The move brings extra capacity, a new and improved factory layout, and proximity to London’s Gatwick Airport. The move to the new – larger – facility is RF Solutions' response to growing demand, particularly from the wireless field.



“We are engaging with more and more companies that need very high product quality at low to medium volumes, which has always been a key strength of RF Solutions. We now have the capacity to deliver those high standards of service for increasing numbers of customers,” said RF Solutions Managing Director John Fairall. “The electronic enterprise management systems that keep the business running smoothly deliver the scalability we need to continue growing into the future.”