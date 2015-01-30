© stevanovicigor dreamstime.com

Solid start into 2015 for Infineon

Infineon's first quarter revenues for 2015 amounted to EUR 1.128 million, up 15 percent YoY. Net income for the quarter landed on EUR 136 million, up 56 percent YoY.

Infineon's revenue decreased by 4 percent QoQ in the first quarter of the 2015 fiscal year to EUR 1.128 million due to seasonality, compared with EUR 1.175 million in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal year. On a YOY basis it increased by 15 percent from EUR 984 million in the first quarter of the 2014 fiscal year



"We had a good start into the new fiscal year. Revenue and margin have developed better than expected during the three-month period, in particular due to the strength of the dollar. Even adjusted for the tailwind from the dollar and one-time effects, reported figures would have been at the upper end of the forecasted range, reflecting Infineon's ability to perform well, even in times of uncertainty. Compared in each case to the equivalent quarter of the previous year, our business has now grown for seven quarters in succession", stated Dr. Reinhard Ploss, CEO of Infineon Technologies AG.



The company's segment result amounted to EUR 169 million with a segment result margin of 15.0 percent.