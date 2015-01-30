© stevanovicigor dreamstime.com

Thinfilm receives grant for project with SINTEF

The Research Council of Norway (NFR) has awarded Thin Film Electronics a grant of approximately USD 1.65 million for research into novel assembly methods and barrier coatings for printed electronic systems.

Thinfilm will partner with SINTEF, an independent research institution in Scandinavia, over three years, helping to extend printed electronics research excellence in Norway.



"We're excited to collaborate with SINTEF on this important project and we thank The Research Council of Norway for its support," said Davor Sutija, Thinfilm's CEO. "As we further develop the building blocks for smart systems and other products, it is critical that we continue to innovate and explore new methods of integration, assembly and manufacturing. This project enables us to do that."



"SINTEF is delighted to work with Thinfilm, a world leader in printed electronics," said Aage Jostein Thunem, Executive Vice President, SINTEF ICT. "In this project we will use our expertise and advanced scientific instruments to further deepen our understanding of printed electronic systems, which will be critical in the design of future products."