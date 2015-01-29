© alphaspirit dreamstime.com

Arrow makes an offer to acquire Data Modul AG

Arrow Electronics is through its German subsidiary, Arrow CEHM, initiating an all-cash tender offer to acquire the shares of Data Modul AG.

“This acquisition expands and strengthens our visual solutions capabilities and will broaden both our offerings and our geographic reach in this important market. We are excited to welcome the Data Modul team to Arrow,” said Michael J. Long, chairman, president and CEO of Arrow.



In conjunction with this tender offer, Arrow CEHM has entered into agreements with several shareholders of the company including the Hecktor family and Varitronix Investment Limited through which Arrow CEHM has secured the acquisition of approximately 37% of the nominal share capital of the company. The management board and supervisory board of Data Modul AG support the transaction.



Headquartered in Munich, Germany, Data Modul AG has operations in Europe, Middle East, Asia, and North America. Sales in 2014 are estimated to be EUR 160 million. The purchase price assuming all shares are tendered would be approximately EUR 94 million (USD 105 million based on current exchange rates).