GaN Systems signs distribution deal with Ecomal Europe

GaN Systems has signed a distribution agreement with Ecomal Europe to promote and distribute its gallium nitride (GaN) high power switching transistors.

Martin Behlke, Managing Director of ECOMAL Europe said “We are delighted to have the opportunity to work with GaN Systems and its exciting products. We feel that this collaboration will offer great things for the industry and keep our customers at the forefront of a fast-paced market.”



Girvan Patterson, President, GaN Systems comments: “Gallium nitride devices are recognised to be the future of power electronics, and as our product portfolio is now ready for commercialisation, it’s both key and timely for us to continue to build our worldwide distribution network. In Ecomal Europe, we are confident we have found a technically excellent and strong partner for success in Europe.”



Tony Astley, Director EMEA Sales Operations, GaN Systems adds: “I am very excited to be partnering with Ecomal Europe and looking forward to working with our mutual customers as they harness the full potential of this industry-changing technology”