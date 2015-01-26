© evertiq

Acal BFI and VISO systems extend distribution agreement

Acal BFi is extending its exclusive distribution agreement with lighting control and measurement company, Viso Systems, to include France, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom.

"Viso are pleased to partner with Acal BFi to distribute our product lines in more territories", said Christian Krause, Director at Viso. "Acal BFi’s reputation for bringing unique, high quality products and services to European markets, whilst supporting customers with demonstrations, training and installations, combined with our innovative manufacturing and test capabilities, enables both Acal BFi and Viso to expand our market opportunities and at the same time enhance our ability to meet the needs of our busy customers.”



"This agreement comes after a successful two year partnership in Germany and will allow both companies to work even more closely together to provide the latest, most innovative optical products to our customers", comments Jean-Claude Sanudo, Photonics Business Development Director of Acal BFi. "The Viso range greatly complements Acal BFi’s current portfolio; their products make light characterisation affordable and easy to use for non-specialists, whilst also providing the accuracy and reliability required for the most demanding environments and applications.”