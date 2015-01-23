© robyn mackenzie dreamstime.com_pie

Toshiba reorganises to Strengthen IoT-related business

Toshiba Corporation will consolidate departments involved in information and communication technology (ICT) solutions into its in-house Cloud & Solutions Company on April 1.

The move aims to allow the company to proactively promote the business that exploits the Internet of Thing.



ICT specialists and engineers within Toshiba Group will be brought together in a unified organisation, so as to enhance the development of big-data analysis technology, real-time information processing technology and other ICT-related technologies. The new organisation will also develop Toshiba’s common IoT platform by combining diverse expertise and experience from across Toshiba’s business segments; Energy & Infrastructure, Community Solutions, Healthcare Systems & Services, Electronic Devices & Components, and Lifestyle Products & Services.