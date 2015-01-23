© cacaroot dreamstime.com

Smith & Associates closes the year with record sales

Smith & Associates has seen its highest annual revenues since the company’s founding in 1984, the company reached USD 747 million in annual revenue for 2014.

2014 was a year of steady evolution for Smith as the company directed its strength and expertise toward new markets and areas of customer support. In 2014.



“From our core sourcing support to the expansive programs we can develop for advanced supply chain management, we are able to empower customers in every facet and goal of their business,” said Kirk Wehby, Chief Operating Officer at Smith.



The company expanded its Houston quality laboratory and operational facilities to a new, 57'258 square-foot location that will allow for incorporation of more equipment and resources for customer support. Smith also relocated its Shanghai, Seoul, and Guadalajara sales offices in order to establish deeper penetration, broader reach, and more local support in these key markets.



“Our lasting relationships with our customers have been what has carried Smith through the decades since our founding,” said Marc Barnhill, Smith’s Chief Trading Officer. “They’ve been our main focus since 1984 and they are still our main focus today.”



“As we continue to grow,” Barnhill continued, “our highest commitment remains to our customers and meeting their needs at every level. We look forward to seeing how we can continue to rise to this challenge in 2015 and beyond.”