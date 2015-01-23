© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

Sensonor signs with Beijing BDStar

Sensonor AS and Beijing BDStar Navigation Co., Ltd. enter an extended distribution and strategic partnership agreement.

Sensonor and Beijing BDStar have agreed to cooperate more extensively in building the business for inertial sensors in the Chinese market. With Beijing BDStar having a strong presence in China with Head Quarter in Beijing, Sensonor will increase its presence in this industrial technically advanced and growing market even more and be able to offer its customer base more localized service.



Beijing BDStar becomes Sensonor´s only distributor in China to carry Sensonor's range of high performance gyro sensors, gyro modules and Inertial Measurement Units (IMUs).



“The Chinese market represents a great opportunity, and we look forward to a long term relationship with Beijing BDStar in growing this business with the help of their experience and resources,” Sensonor writes in a press release.