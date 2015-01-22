© marcin kempski dreamstime.com

LG comes to Qualcomms defense

With the reports of Qualcomm's new Snapdragon processor having overheating issues things could possibly change for the company on several fronts. But now, South Korean LG comes to the company's defense.

The company has encountered no overheating issues and Woo Ram-chan, LG vice president for mobile product planning, stated that “The chip's performance is quite satisfactory” at a press event for the company's G Flex2 smartphone, according to Reuters report.



The reports about the overheating problem was accompanied with talks about Samsung possibly dropping the new Qualcomm processor from its next Galaxy S smartphone. But according to LG – who runs the chip on the G Flex2 smartphone – the Snapdragon 810 emits less heat than other existing devices, the report concludes.