© adistock dreamstime.com

America II and PanJit sign distribution agreement

America II Electronics, Inc. has entered into a franchise distribution agreement with PanJit Semiconductor, a global manufacturer of semiconductors for the personal computer, mobile phone, industrial, and consumer electronic markets.

“America II is in a period of tremendous growth,” said Brian Ellison, president at America II Electronics. “We’re coming off a successful 2014 and have positioned ourselves for even greater success this year. Supply chain development remains a key focus for America II as we concentrate on new strategic lines that bring value to our customers. Our partnership with PanJit is a perfect example of that, and their products are a strong addition to our line card. America II is here to support our customers’ long-term needs, and our relationship with PanJit confirms our commitment to bringing them the best solutions.”



Under terms of the agreement, America II will have distribution rights to PanJit’s product portfolio including MOSFETs, small signals, rectifiers, and Zener and Schottky diodes throughout North and South America.



“We’re extremely excited to have America II as an authorized distributor,” said Chris Holly, director of semiconductor sales at PanJit Americas. “Our goal is to the drive awareness of the PanJit brand to as many OEMs as possible, while expanding into new regions and aggressively growing our market share. As one of the world’s largest distributors, America II is a leader in demand creation. We believe their extensive sales and marketing coverage in the Americas will help us achieve our goals, and we look forward to a mutually successful relationship with them.”