© batman2000 dreamstime.com

Fingerprint sensor market ready for a price war?

The fingerprint sensor market has become increasingly crowded, as the number of players increased over 40 companies. This adds to the competition within this market segment.

So what can be expected? According to a report in DigiTimes, citing sources from a Taiwan-based IC design firms, a price war might be a possible – and likely – outcome.



Several fingerprint sensor suppliers have reached out to find partners in order to expand their business and increase order intake. And with this hunger to expand their businesses, prices are likely to fall in the latter half of 2015, the report concludes.