Sensata with a second plant in Bulgaria

Sensor and controls manufacturer Senasta is constructing a new – second – manufacturing facility in Bulgaria.

The plant will produce sensors for the automobile industry and will be located in Plovdiv's industrial zone Maritsa, which is part of the Trakia (Thrace) Economic Zone. The investment sum is said to be EUR 40 million.



The mayor of Maritsa municipality, Dimitar Ivanov, told local newspaper Dnevnik that the new site, which is scheduled to become operational in June, will employ some 1'500 people with the goal of growing that number to 3'200 in the future