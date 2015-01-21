© mopic _dreamstime.com

Snapdragon overheating – Qualcomm out of the Galaxy?

Qualcomm may be facing some problems with the new Snapdragon 810 – and rumours has it that Samsung will exclude them, for that reason, from the new Galaxy smartphones.

According to a Bloomberg report, Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 810 processor overheated during testing and now Samsung has decided to use their own chip.



This certainly would mean some trouble for Qualcomm, who has already said that the outlook for 2015 is looking weaker than usual. At the same time, the Snapdragon problems are an opportunity for Samsung to grow its own line of mobile processors. Samsung has recently made considerable investments into new facilities in the semi-field.