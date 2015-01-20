© evertiq Components | January 20, 2015
RFMW and Frontier Electronics enter distribution agreement
RFMW Ltd. and Frontier Electronics have entered a worldwide distribution agreement effective January, 19, 2015.
Frontier Electronics manufactures magnetics, MLCCs, IPCs, and diodes for RF and power applications. RFMW Ltd. is a specialised distributor providing customers and suppliers with focused distribution of RF and microwave components as well as specialized component-engineering support.
Per the new distribution agreement, RFMW will stock, distribute and provide application engineering support for Frontier Electronics broad product portfolio, including their new 5SQ series of tunable inductors
“Partnering with RFMW is a giant leap in the right direction to support Frontier’s rapidly growing customer base. The technical expertise of RFMW’s sales team makes them the ideal distributor to handle our 5SQ series of High-Q Tunable Inductors.” said Dean Marcum, Global Sales Manager for Frontier Electronics. “Our 5SQ series is allowing customers to adjust and/or tune the inductance of high frequency RF circuits. This, in turn, has greatly increased the customers’ yield.”
According to Steve Takaki, Vice President of RFMW, Ltd., “along with their breadth of product, we chose Frontier Electronics because they are a true factory. They make their own devices and even provide raw materials. Many suppliers of passive devices similar to Frontier's either purchase or private label parts from various factories. That limits their innovation and increases their costs. Frontier’s in-house design team and captive manufacturing resources provide superior performance while lowering customer costs"
