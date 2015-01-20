© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

ESI completes acquisition of Topwin Optoelectronics

-Electro Scientific Industries, a supplier of laser-based manufacturing solutions for the microtechnology industry, has completed the acquisition of Topwin Optoelectronics, a laser design and manufacturing systems company based in Wuhan, China.

The Topwin acquisition increases ESI’s ability to design, build, and sell into the China market. Topwin’s design and manufacturing expertise, with its deep understanding of the China market, coupled with ESI's technology and customer service infrastructure, creates an opportunity to address the large and growing Chinese market for laser microfabrication tools.