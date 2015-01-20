© robwilson39 dreamstime.com

Richard Ilett joins STG Aerospace as COO

Richard Ilett has joined Aircraft cabin lighting specialists, STG Aerospace in the new role of Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Richard has spent most of his career in the aerospace industry. During his 17 years with British Aerospace, he worked initially in Plant Engineering and Site Development and, as Sub Contract Manager.



In 1997, Richard joined Labinal as General Manager of the electrical wiring harness plant in Nottinghamshire. Customers included Rolls Royce (Trent Engines), Airbus (A320) and GEC Alstom (Virgin West Coast mainline trains). In 2003 he started the Labinal (later Safran) Engineering Services subsidiary in Bristol, where he was General Manager until 2012.



In the last two years, he has undertaken projects with Fokker Elmo in The Netherlands, responsible for the transition of the wiring harnesses to China, and with Jaguar Land Rover, working on the Jaguar XJ model Year Update for 2015/16.



Nigel Duncan, CEO of STG Aerospace, commented: “We are delighted Richard has joined STG Aerospace. With his aerospace background and operational experience, we believe his qualifications are ideal for the new COO position. Richard has joined us at an exciting time as we continue to drive and deliver as a key player in the aircraft lighting market.”