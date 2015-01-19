© dirk ercken dreamstime.com Components | January 19, 2015
Change in leadership at MSC Technologies
Manfred Schwarztrauber, founder and president of MSC Technologies has decided to step down from his position as the president of MSC Technologies for personal reasons.
The hand over to Dr. Dominik Reßing will be completed over the next few months. As of July 2015, Schwarztrauber will still be available as a consultant to MSC Technologies.
Dr. Dominik Reßing, currently managing director of MSC Technologies Systems GmbH in Freiburg, was named the successor of Schwarztrauber. As of February 1t, 2015, Dr. Reßing will take on his new role as deputy of Schwarztrauber at MSC Technologies. Effective April 1, he will take over sole responsibility as president of MSC Technologies, managing all business affairs together with the support of the management team and the entire company’s staff.
Manfred Schwarztrauber: “More than half a year after its reorganisation, MSC Technologies is growing well. Under the Avnet umbrella, we have evolved both structurally and strategically within the embedded and display solutions business. Our goal of becoming Europe’s leading supplier – together with Avnet Embedded – is now within sight. I’m convinced that MSC Technologies has a great future ahead of it.”
Dr. Dominik Reßing started his career at MSC Freiburg in November 2001 as a system developer for medical devices. He was promoted to manager of the design department in 2003 and to general manager of MSC Freiburg in 2010. He has been vice president Embedded System Solutions at MSC Technologies Systems since 2014.
Dr. Dominik Reßing, currently managing director of MSC Technologies Systems GmbH in Freiburg, was named the successor of Schwarztrauber. As of February 1t, 2015, Dr. Reßing will take on his new role as deputy of Schwarztrauber at MSC Technologies. Effective April 1, he will take over sole responsibility as president of MSC Technologies, managing all business affairs together with the support of the management team and the entire company’s staff.
Manfred Schwarztrauber: “More than half a year after its reorganisation, MSC Technologies is growing well. Under the Avnet umbrella, we have evolved both structurally and strategically within the embedded and display solutions business. Our goal of becoming Europe’s leading supplier – together with Avnet Embedded – is now within sight. I’m convinced that MSC Technologies has a great future ahead of it.”
Dr. Dominik Reßing started his career at MSC Freiburg in November 2001 as a system developer for medical devices. He was promoted to manager of the design department in 2003 and to general manager of MSC Freiburg in 2010. He has been vice president Embedded System Solutions at MSC Technologies Systems since 2014.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments