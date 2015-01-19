© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

Change in leadership at MSC Technologies

Manfred Schwarztrauber, founder and president of MSC Technologies has decided to step down from his position as the president of MSC Technologies for personal reasons.

The hand over to Dr. Dominik Reßing will be completed over the next few months. As of July 2015, Schwarztrauber will still be available as a consultant to MSC Technologies.



Dr. Dominik Reßing, currently managing director of MSC Technologies Systems GmbH in Freiburg, was named the successor of Schwarztrauber. As of February 1t, 2015, Dr. Reßing will take on his new role as deputy of Schwarztrauber at MSC Technologies. Effective April 1, he will take over sole responsibility as president of MSC Technologies, managing all business affairs together with the support of the management team and the entire company’s staff.



Manfred Schwarztrauber: “More than half a year after its reorganisation, MSC Technologies is growing well. Under the Avnet umbrella, we have evolved both structurally and strategically within the embedded and display solutions business. Our goal of becoming Europe’s leading supplier – together with Avnet Embedded – is now within sight. I’m convinced that MSC Technologies has a great future ahead of it.”



Dr. Dominik Reßing started his career at MSC Freiburg in November 2001 as a system developer for medical devices. He was promoted to manager of the design department in 2003 and to general manager of MSC Freiburg in 2010. He has been vice president Embedded System Solutions at MSC Technologies Systems since 2014.