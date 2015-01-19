© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

Sierra Wireless completes acquisition of Wireless Maingate

Sierra Wireless has completed the acquisition of Wireless Maingate, AB, a Sweden-based provider of machine-to-machine (M2M) connectivity and data management services, for USD 90 million.

Maingate provides managed M2M connectivity and information management services to customers across Europe. Together, Sierra Wireless and Maingate will be able to offer customers in Europe complete device-to-cloud solutions, with fully integrated hardware, embedded software development tools, cloud-based application development, device and subscription management, and wireless services.