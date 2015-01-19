Intel's profit rises - but drops in Mobile

© designersart dreamstime.com

Intel Corporation reported full-year revenue of USD 55.9 billion, operating income of USD 15.3 billion, net income of USD 11.7 billion.

The company generated approximately USD 20.4 billion in cash from operations, paid dividends of USD 4.4 billion, and used USD 10.8 billion to repurchase 332 million shares of stock.For the fourth-quarter, Intel posted revenue of USD 14.7 billion, operating income of USD 4.5 billion, net income of USD 3.7 billion. The company generated approximately USD 5.8 billion in cash from operations, paid dividends of USD 1.1 billion and used USD 4.0 billion to repurchase 115 million shares of stock."The fourth quarter was a strong finish to a record year," said Intel CEO Brian Krzanich. "We met or exceeded several important goals: reinvigorated the PC business, grew the Data Center business, established a footprint in tablets, and drove growth and innovation in new areas. There is more to do in 2015. We’ll improve our profitability in mobile, and keep Intel focused on the next wave of computing. "During 2014, Intel's PC Client Group revenue reached USD 34.7 billion, up 4 percent from 2013.Data Center Group revenue amounted to USD 14.4 billion, up 18 percent from 2013. Internet of Things Group recorded revenues of USD 2.1 billion, up 19 percent from 2013. Intel's Mobile and Communications Group revenues amounted to USD 202 million, down 85 percent from 2013. Software and services operating segments revenue amounted to USD 2.2 billion, up 1 percent from 2013.-----Images: