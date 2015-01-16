© beatricee _dreamstime.com Business | January 16, 2015
Interview: AMD transforming
AMD is probably one of the better known semiconductor-companies out there. However, a new technological playing field means AMD is transforming to cover more ground.
When I made my first entries into gaming, many a year ago (okay, a bit of a stretch as I started in the NES-era) AMD was a famous name. In fact, contrary to many companies in the semiconductor industry, AMD is well know outside of the professional sphere for its range of graphic processors and CPU:s.
However, AMD is now in a state of transition, meaning that the aim is to diversify the business model. Traditionally, 90 percent of AMD:s revenues has been coming from the established AMD-markets such as GPU:s and CPUs. Now, the goal is a 50/50 split with what is called adjacent markets, says Carl Nyqvist, head of Embedded Sales and Business Development at AMD in EMEA.
"We are well on this path at roughly 40-60 at the moment. By implementing these changes we hope to make AMD a broader company and this is something that we really want to tell the market."
One key factor to go further down this path is the newly appointed CEO Lisa Su, hailing from a strong technology background.
"We had a planned transition between Lisa and Rory (Former CEO, editors note). Rory is an operational and financial transformer. When he started working at AMD three and a half years ago AMD was doing many things. He picked fields that could be catalysts to transformation and then he started to engage with those customers. Rory understood that we could create a business out of this," says Kamal Khouri, director of product management and marketing at AMD embedded solutions.
Of course, one of the segments where AMD today is trying to make a push is in the embedded market. In this niche segment AMD sees a few trends which will create new business for them in the future:
"Embedded technology is becoming more casual in a way. We see a need for more information on the factory floors, in stores and in the interaction between man and machine. Another pillar of change is that today you have two dominating architectures: ARM and x86. We see that the architecture is not the issue for a product. The problem is that if you chose one you can't have the benefits of the other. We want to be what I like to call ambidextrous and to change the computer paradigm, that is why we have launched HSA (Heterogeneous System Architecture). We are all about open source and we do not want to lock customers our because they made a choice" Kamal explains.
Okay, so what is this HSA? To borrow AMD:s description: HSA creates an improved processor design that exposes the benefits and capabilities of mainstream programmable compute elements, working together seamlessly. Four vectors are central: improved power efficiency; improved performance; improved programmability; and broad portability across computing devices.
The future om AMD:s Embedded segment
So, AMD is going forward with a clear embedded focus as one of the new legs upon which the business will stand. What does this mean further down the road?
"We see that the investments in the embedded sector is growing, For us it is a matter of bringing in people with the right experience. We have doubled the embedded sales and Field Applications Engineer headcount and we are making significantly higher investments in the R&D. Embedded fits well into the rest of the company as the life cycles are longer. At the same time you have a trend where everything becomes connected and for embedded applications there are always special demands; rough climates or industrial environments for example," says Carl Nyqvist.
"We carefully select the key markets we play in. We look at where we have our strengths and then we go after that aggressively. Graphics, display, multimedia, longevity and connectivity are all examples of that along with low power. For us it is a very deliberate choice, very precise and very focused. With our strengths, we try to address as much of the embedded industry as we can," Kamal concludes.
However, AMD is now in a state of transition, meaning that the aim is to diversify the business model. Traditionally, 90 percent of AMD:s revenues has been coming from the established AMD-markets such as GPU:s and CPUs. Now, the goal is a 50/50 split with what is called adjacent markets, says Carl Nyqvist, head of Embedded Sales and Business Development at AMD in EMEA.
"We are well on this path at roughly 40-60 at the moment. By implementing these changes we hope to make AMD a broader company and this is something that we really want to tell the market."
One key factor to go further down this path is the newly appointed CEO Lisa Su, hailing from a strong technology background.
"We had a planned transition between Lisa and Rory (Former CEO, editors note). Rory is an operational and financial transformer. When he started working at AMD three and a half years ago AMD was doing many things. He picked fields that could be catalysts to transformation and then he started to engage with those customers. Rory understood that we could create a business out of this," says Kamal Khouri, director of product management and marketing at AMD embedded solutions.
Of course, one of the segments where AMD today is trying to make a push is in the embedded market. In this niche segment AMD sees a few trends which will create new business for them in the future:
"Embedded technology is becoming more casual in a way. We see a need for more information on the factory floors, in stores and in the interaction between man and machine. Another pillar of change is that today you have two dominating architectures: ARM and x86. We see that the architecture is not the issue for a product. The problem is that if you chose one you can't have the benefits of the other. We want to be what I like to call ambidextrous and to change the computer paradigm, that is why we have launched HSA (Heterogeneous System Architecture). We are all about open source and we do not want to lock customers our because they made a choice" Kamal explains.
Okay, so what is this HSA? To borrow AMD:s description: HSA creates an improved processor design that exposes the benefits and capabilities of mainstream programmable compute elements, working together seamlessly. Four vectors are central: improved power efficiency; improved performance; improved programmability; and broad portability across computing devices.
The future om AMD:s Embedded segment
So, AMD is going forward with a clear embedded focus as one of the new legs upon which the business will stand. What does this mean further down the road?
"We see that the investments in the embedded sector is growing, For us it is a matter of bringing in people with the right experience. We have doubled the embedded sales and Field Applications Engineer headcount and we are making significantly higher investments in the R&D. Embedded fits well into the rest of the company as the life cycles are longer. At the same time you have a trend where everything becomes connected and for embedded applications there are always special demands; rough climates or industrial environments for example," says Carl Nyqvist.
"We carefully select the key markets we play in. We look at where we have our strengths and then we go after that aggressively. Graphics, display, multimedia, longevity and connectivity are all examples of that along with low power. For us it is a very deliberate choice, very precise and very focused. With our strengths, we try to address as much of the embedded industry as we can," Kamal concludes.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments