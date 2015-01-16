© evertiq

ProPhotonix appointed distributor for Panasonic

ProPhotonix, a designer and manufacturer of LED illumination systems, laser diode modules and a distributor of laser diodes, has been appointed as a franchised distributor of Panasonic's new range of red, infrared and dual wavelength laser diodes in the EMEA region.

Panasonic's laser diodes have been designed to reduce size and weight while exhibiting stable power output at high temperatures.



The red (661nm) and infrared (783nm) single-mode, 5.6mm can packaged laser diodes are available with output powers of 100mW and 200mW respectively.



Commenting on the launch of these new laser diodes, Jeremy Lane, Managing Director of ProPhotonix Limited, Laser Business Unit said "ProPhotonix' aim is to offer the latest in laser diode technology to our customers and these innovative additions to the Panasonic product line strengthen our portfolio of high quality laser diodes. Where a laser module solution is required, these laser diodes can be integrated into the wide range of ProPhotonix modules as well as custom OEM solutions."



"Panasonic is excited to be partnering with ProPhotonix in the promotion of these new red and infrared laser diodes" said Keith Burlison, Head of Lighting Solutions, Semiconductor Product Marketing Department with Panasonic Automotive & Industrial Systems Europe GmbH. "The long-standing relationship between our companies together with the market presence and technical expertise of ProPhotonix will enable us to find many new opportunities in a broad range of applications."