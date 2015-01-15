© andreypopov dreamstime.com Business | January 15, 2015
Semtech Acquires Assets of EnVerv
Semtech Corporation has completed the acquisition of assets of EnVerv, a supplier of Power Line Communications and Smart Grid solutions targeted at advanced metering infrastructure and IoT applications.
In conjunction with the asset acquisition, the EnVerv team of employees has joined Semtech. The Company expects the acquisition to be neutral to its full year Fiscal 2016 results. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Power Line Communications (PLC) technology enables communications via low-voltage (LV) and medium-voltage (MV) power lines providing an effective means for communications for Global Utility providers implementing Smart Metering solutions and for Telecom service providers implementing home gateway solutions. The PLC technology is complementary to Semtech’s LoRa platforms, enabling Semtech to deliver a single platform that provides as close to 100% network coverage as possible in metering, machine to machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) markets.
“We are pleased to welcome the EnVerv team to Semtech. The acquisition is consistent with our philosophy of acquiring key system level competencies that position Semtech for future growth in targeted application segments. PLC technology is highly complementary to our current wireless LoRa solutions and expands Semtech’s available market beyond the industrial wireless segment into the industrial PLC market and the residential gateway market. We believe that the Smart Home and the Smart Grid are still in their early stages of global development, and having both PLC and wireless technologies positions us well to take advantage of both segments,” said Mohan Maheswaran, President and Chief Executive Officer of Semtech Corporation.
Power Line Communications (PLC) technology enables communications via low-voltage (LV) and medium-voltage (MV) power lines providing an effective means for communications for Global Utility providers implementing Smart Metering solutions and for Telecom service providers implementing home gateway solutions. The PLC technology is complementary to Semtech’s LoRa platforms, enabling Semtech to deliver a single platform that provides as close to 100% network coverage as possible in metering, machine to machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) markets.
“We are pleased to welcome the EnVerv team to Semtech. The acquisition is consistent with our philosophy of acquiring key system level competencies that position Semtech for future growth in targeted application segments. PLC technology is highly complementary to our current wireless LoRa solutions and expands Semtech’s available market beyond the industrial wireless segment into the industrial PLC market and the residential gateway market. We believe that the Smart Home and the Smart Grid are still in their early stages of global development, and having both PLC and wireless technologies positions us well to take advantage of both segments,” said Mohan Maheswaran, President and Chief Executive Officer of Semtech Corporation.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments