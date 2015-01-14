© batman2000 dreamstime.com

GSI Technology updates fiscal outlook

Satic random access memory provider, GSI Technology, updates its outlook regarding third-quarter fiscal 2015 revenues.

GSI Technology expects to report net revenues of approximately USD 14.2 million for its third fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2014, compared to the previous guidance of USD 13.2 million to USD 14.2 million.



The Company cautioned that these results are preliminary and subject to change.