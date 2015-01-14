© leifstiller dreamstime.com

Digi International expands global reach with Digi-Key

M2M solutions expert, Digi International, has expanded its global distribution agreement with Digi-Key.

"Given the growing demand for wireless components along with the success of Digi's product line in North America, the logical next step is to extend the entire Digi wireless product portfolio to a global audience," said Chris Beeson, executive vice president of sales and supplier management at Digi-Key. "Especially as the Internet of Things continues to gain momentum and spark innovation, we're pleased to be able to offer our customers a complete range of Digi's high-quality components to support their product-development efforts."



"It is a privilege for us to extend our successful relationship with Digi-Key," said Richard Halliday, vice president of channel sales for Digi. "Digi-Key's customer-driven focus, superior user experience and efficient product fulfillment will represent Digi products exceptionally well in the market and give design engineers around the world greater latitude and choice in the components they use to leverage a world of potential around the Internet of Things."