GL Optic light measurement spins off as independent entity

GL Optic based in Germany has launched operations as a separate business unit. Following a spin-off from its parent company Just Normlicht, the brand name has now become an independent entity.

The move is the result of a sharp increase in demand for all types of light measurement instruments and measurement systems, as well as the positive response to the GL Optic brand.



New executives Michael Gall and Mikolaj Przybyla made the announcement at the beginning of the 2015. The third partner in the team, Jan Lalek, has assumed responsibility for research and development.



GL Optic R&D, the company’s production subsidiary in Poland, will also operate as a separate entity. The new company is optimistic about the prospects of substantially increasing its market share in Germany and Europe, while the outlook in North America and Canada also looks promising.