Sensirion and Mouser sign global distribution agreement

Mouser Electronics has entered into a global distribution agreement with Sensirion AG, a manufacturer of sensor and microsensor components and evaluation kits.

The Sensirion product line includes MEMS-based humidity and temperature sensors, pressure sensors, and mass flow sensors developed for a variety of applications.



The Sensirion Product Line, now available from Mouser Electronics, includes a selection of industrial sensors developed with Sensirion’s patented CMOSens technology.



“The best-in-class service promise by Mouser in conjunction with an exceptional logistics concept will ensure that our sensors are available to customers in large and small quantities at any time all over the world,” states Christian Constantin, Distribution Channel Manager at Sensirion.