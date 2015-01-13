© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

New alliance to enable worldwide mobility for the IoT

Several major industry players plan to launch, the LoRa Alliance, to standardise IoT wide area networks, offering bi-directional, battery friendly, low-cost, long-range connectivity to billions of devices.

The LoRa Alliance mission is to standardise Low Power Wide Area Networks (LPWAN) being deployed around the world to enable Internet of Things (IoT), machine-to-machine (M2M), smart city and industrial applications. The Alliance members intend to collaborate in order to drive the global success of the LoRa protocol (LoRaWAN) by sharing knowledge and experience to ensure interoperability between Telecom operators.



The prospective initial Alliance members include leading IoT solution providers: Actility, Cisco, Eolane, IBM, Kerlink, IMST, MultiTech, Sagemcom, Semtech, and Microchip Technology, as well as lead telecom operators: Bouygues Telecom, KPN, SingTel, Proximus, Swisscom, and FastNet (part of Telkom South Africa).



The LoRa technology enables public or multi-tenant networks to connect multiple applications into the same network infrastructure, which will enable new applications for IoT, M2M, smart city, sensor networks and industrial automation applications. Device manufacturers and developers are proposing solutions at a lower total cost of ownership (TCO) with longer battery lifetime that often do not need a powerful cellular connection.



“The LoRa technology is ideal to target battery operated sensors and low power applications, as a complement to M2M cellular connectivity,” said Richard Viel, Chief Operating Officer of Bouygues Telecom. “The LoRa Alliance is an essential step to ensure interoperability and, therefore, mobility across Europe for our customers.”



“To encourage the mass adoption of low cost, long range machine-to-machine connectivity, open ecosystems are critical,” said Dr. Thorsten Kramp, Master Inventor, IBM Research. “In addition to IBM's support of the LoRa Alliance, we have also released the IBM ‘LoRaWAN in C’ as open source under the Eclipse Public License, which provides a solid foundation for the development of a broad range of end devices compliant with the LoRaWAN specifications.”