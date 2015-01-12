© otnaydur dreamstime.com

Exalt Wireless inks it with Connectronics

Exalt has entered a distribution agreement with Connectronics, a value-added distributor of wireless connectivity products.

Under this agreement, Connectronics will offer the entire Exalt product portfolio to its extensive network of value added resellers and system integrators.



"The strength of the Exalt brand, combined with Connectronics' long time reputation for technical ability and product availability, creates a unique advantage for resellers to solve problems for their customers and win more business overall," said Amir Zoufonoun, CEO of Exalt Wireless. "We look forward to working with the Connectronics team to meet the growing demand for our platforms."



"Exalt's innovative products have enabled us to address a broad range of applications for many years," said Michael Bridge, Director of Connectronics. "We are delighted to partner with the new company, Exalt Wireless, and to leverage our reseller network to further expand Exalt's footprint."