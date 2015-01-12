© maksim pasko dreamstime.com Embedded | January 12, 2015
Avnet signs with embedded motherboard supplier MiTAC
Avnet Embedded has entered into a new distribution agreement with MiTAC Computing Technology Corp, a subsidiary of MiTAC Holdings Corp, a designer and manufacturer of computing equipment.
Avnet Embedded can now offer its Americas customers with alternative boards from MiTAC Computing Technology that mirror the connectivity and capabilities of devices being transitioned out of production.
“When suppliers exit a key market, like embedded motherboards, it can cause significant disruptions in customers’ manufacturing and development supply chains,” said John Salemme, vice president and general manager of Avnet Embedded. “This agreement with MiTAC Computing Technology allows Avnet to smooth the transition for motherboard customers by offering boards that are designed and manufactured as drop-in replacements for many of the devices being transitioned out of production. In addition, MiTAC Computing Technology’s comprehensive range of cloud services, cloud computing products and client computing devices are a great fit for our customers seeking to engage more broadly in the IoT space.”
MiTAC Computing Technology’s product line includes next-generation embedded motherboards, including all-in-one and thin-client computing devices, as well as standard, mobile and radiant point-of-sale solutions.
“Within an ever-changing embedded and cloud technology market, MiTAC Computing Technology users will reap the benefits of this agreement,” said Michael Lin, president of MiTAC Computing Technology. “This relationship enhances and leverages long histories and strengths of both companies: Avnet in design chain, supply chain and value-added global distribution and MiTAC Computing Technology in design engineering development, global manufacturing and assembly services.”
“When suppliers exit a key market, like embedded motherboards, it can cause significant disruptions in customers’ manufacturing and development supply chains,” said John Salemme, vice president and general manager of Avnet Embedded. “This agreement with MiTAC Computing Technology allows Avnet to smooth the transition for motherboard customers by offering boards that are designed and manufactured as drop-in replacements for many of the devices being transitioned out of production. In addition, MiTAC Computing Technology’s comprehensive range of cloud services, cloud computing products and client computing devices are a great fit for our customers seeking to engage more broadly in the IoT space.”
MiTAC Computing Technology’s product line includes next-generation embedded motherboards, including all-in-one and thin-client computing devices, as well as standard, mobile and radiant point-of-sale solutions.
“Within an ever-changing embedded and cloud technology market, MiTAC Computing Technology users will reap the benefits of this agreement,” said Michael Lin, president of MiTAC Computing Technology. “This relationship enhances and leverages long histories and strengths of both companies: Avnet in design chain, supply chain and value-added global distribution and MiTAC Computing Technology in design engineering development, global manufacturing and assembly services.”
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments