Avnet signs with embedded motherboard supplier MiTAC

Avnet Embedded has entered into a new distribution agreement with MiTAC Computing Technology Corp, a subsidiary of MiTAC Holdings Corp, a designer and manufacturer of computing equipment.

Avnet Embedded can now offer its Americas customers with alternative boards from MiTAC Computing Technology that mirror the connectivity and capabilities of devices being transitioned out of production.



“When suppliers exit a key market, like embedded motherboards, it can cause significant disruptions in customers’ manufacturing and development supply chains,” said John Salemme, vice president and general manager of Avnet Embedded. “This agreement with MiTAC Computing Technology allows Avnet to smooth the transition for motherboard customers by offering boards that are designed and manufactured as drop-in replacements for many of the devices being transitioned out of production. In addition, MiTAC Computing Technology’s comprehensive range of cloud services, cloud computing products and client computing devices are a great fit for our customers seeking to engage more broadly in the IoT space.”



MiTAC Computing Technology’s product line includes next-generation embedded motherboards, including all-in-one and thin-client computing devices, as well as standard, mobile and radiant point-of-sale solutions.



“Within an ever-changing embedded and cloud technology market, MiTAC Computing Technology users will reap the benefits of this agreement,” said Michael Lin, president of MiTAC Computing Technology. “This relationship enhances and leverages long histories and strengths of both companies: Avnet in design chain, supply chain and value-added global distribution and MiTAC Computing Technology in design engineering development, global manufacturing and assembly services.”