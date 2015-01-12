© tamas ambrits dreamstime.com

Microsemi and ST collaborate to develop IoT solutions

Microsemi Corporation is collaborating with STMicroelectronics on a new electric vehicle car charger solution using Microsemi's PLC line driver.

This is one of several solutions targeting systems architects and designers who develop solutions for the Internet of Things. The initial collaboration, the module for electric vehicle supply equipment (MEVSE) featuring vehicle-to-grid (V2G) communication and support for a range of network and application protocols from Tatung, utilizes the Microsemi Le87501 PLC line driver and the ST2100 STreamPlug SoC from ST, along with a new proprietary state Machine, event-driven- (SMED) based digital power controller and is supported by the OpenV2G software stack.



The Microsemi Le87501 PLC drivers are based on Microsemi's proprietary high-speed, high-voltage bipolar process technology.



"Microsemi's high-performance line drivers, along with the STreamPlug SoC, provide a world-class IoT total solution, enabling faster development of innovative power management systems," said Shahin Sadeghi, director of marketing and applications at Microsemi.



This is the first collaboration between ST and Microsemi targeting IoT. According to IDC, IoT technology and services spending will generate global revenues of USD 8.9 trillion by 2020, growing at a compound annual rate (CAGR) of 7.9 percent. Microsemi and ST are enabling additional capabilities with the use of the Microsemi Timberwolf audio processors for command and control as well as audio sensing.