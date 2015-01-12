© tamas ambrits dreamstime.com Business | January 12, 2015
Microsemi and ST collaborate to develop IoT solutions
Microsemi Corporation is collaborating with STMicroelectronics on a new electric vehicle car charger solution using Microsemi's PLC line driver.
This is one of several solutions targeting systems architects and designers who develop solutions for the Internet of Things. The initial collaboration, the module for electric vehicle supply equipment (MEVSE) featuring vehicle-to-grid (V2G) communication and support for a range of network and application protocols from Tatung, utilizes the Microsemi Le87501 PLC line driver and the ST2100 STreamPlug SoC from ST, along with a new proprietary state Machine, event-driven- (SMED) based digital power controller and is supported by the OpenV2G software stack.
The Microsemi Le87501 PLC drivers are based on Microsemi's proprietary high-speed, high-voltage bipolar process technology.
"Microsemi's high-performance line drivers, along with the STreamPlug SoC, provide a world-class IoT total solution, enabling faster development of innovative power management systems," said Shahin Sadeghi, director of marketing and applications at Microsemi.
This is the first collaboration between ST and Microsemi targeting IoT. According to IDC, IoT technology and services spending will generate global revenues of USD 8.9 trillion by 2020, growing at a compound annual rate (CAGR) of 7.9 percent. Microsemi and ST are enabling additional capabilities with the use of the Microsemi Timberwolf audio processors for command and control as well as audio sensing.
The Microsemi Le87501 PLC drivers are based on Microsemi's proprietary high-speed, high-voltage bipolar process technology.
"Microsemi's high-performance line drivers, along with the STreamPlug SoC, provide a world-class IoT total solution, enabling faster development of innovative power management systems," said Shahin Sadeghi, director of marketing and applications at Microsemi.
This is the first collaboration between ST and Microsemi targeting IoT. According to IDC, IoT technology and services spending will generate global revenues of USD 8.9 trillion by 2020, growing at a compound annual rate (CAGR) of 7.9 percent. Microsemi and ST are enabling additional capabilities with the use of the Microsemi Timberwolf audio processors for command and control as well as audio sensing.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments