© adam121 dreamstime.com

Dialog Semiconductor reports record revenue

Dialog Semiconductor recorded record Q4 2014 IFRS revenue of approximately USD 435 million, slightly above the high end of its guidance for the quarter and driven by strong demand in its Mobile Systems segment throughout December.

This represents a 24% year on year Q4 growth with full year IFRS revenue expected to end at approximately USD 1'156 million, representing 28% growth over FY 2013.



Dialog anticipates an increase in cash and cash equivalents of approximately USD 67 million in Q4 2014 which includes a USD 40 million early debt repayment. The strong cash generation of the business has allowed the company to return to a bank debt free position significantly ahead of schedule.