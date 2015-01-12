© amy walters dreamstime.com

BCI forms partnership with CBIA

Battery Council International (BCI) has enterred into partnership with the China Battery Industry Association (CBIA). BCI and CBIA will work together to carry out the mission of each association.

“Because BCI and CBIA’s members comprise 70% of the lead acid battery manufacturing companies in the world, this partnership will create a unified voice for the industry and allow both associations to better serve their members,” said Mark O. Thorsby, Executive Vice-President of Battery Council International.



China is the world’s biggest energy user, and in 2011, the Chinese government launched a huge push to decrease lead-acid poisoning cases. BCI is confident that their commitment to reduce blood lead levels for all employees below 30 microgrammes per deciliter (µg/dl) by the end of 2016 will be beneficial for CBIA as well.



“We are pleased to accept this great honor to be BCI’s working partner in China. I believe that we can learn a lot from one another, and I’m looking forward to a great year,” said Zuoliang Han, Chairman of China Battery Industry Association.