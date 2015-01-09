© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

Brighter Solutions from Delta Optical Thin Film A/S

Delta has kept busy the last few weeks, and as a result a new optical filter business of Delta will start in a new set-up as of January, 2015.

Delta Optical Thin Film A/S emerges as a result of a management buyout from Delta Danish Electronics, Light & Acoustics. The new owners behind Delta Optical Thin Film A/S are the current Business Manager Poul Svensgaard and Development Manager Henrik Fabricius supported by an industrial investor.



All employees will continue in the new company, and the company will remain in the same facilities. Delta Optical Thin Film A/S will take over all open orders and delivery obligations from the existing set-up.