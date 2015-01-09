© alexey utemov dreamstime.com

Aixtron continues with its reorganization in 2015

Aixtron SE, manufacturer of deposition systems for the semiconductor industry, is continuing with its reorganization. The company plans to reduce around 60 of about 800 jobs across the group.

Additionally, it will be further adapting its organizational structure in line with customer and market requirements. Alongside cost-cutting measures, Aixtron is consistently pursuing new market opportunities in promising future business fields such as power and logic semiconductors as well as OLED.



“Customer needs are evolving. The focus is increasingly on process and user-oriented solutions while we are executing our productivity programs in all areas of the company”, commented Dr. Bernd Schulte, Chief Operating Officer. By reducing staff, Aixtron is accounting for these facts and for its previously defined objective of reducing operating costs.



“Letting employees go is never easy. As Management, however, we have a responsibility for the whole company. Having reduced the Executive Board to two members in the mid of last year already should be viewed in the same light”, added Martin Goetzeler, Chief Executive Officer.

Aixtron will present its figures for the 2014 financial year and provide an outlook for the current year on February 24, 2015.