Multiple orders spur growth in Manz battery segment

Manz AG has received multiple major orders in the Battery business segment with a total volume amounting to around EUR 40 million.

These orders comprise of production solutions for lithium-ion batteries for electronic devices. The importance of battery service life and battery size is continuously increasing in the segment of consumer electronics. Both factors can be influenced significantly by the production technology that is used.



Dieter Manz, CEO and founder of Manz AG, stated: "We have positioned ourselves successfully at an early stage as an innovation driver in the market for lithium-ion batteries. In this regard, we also benefit greatly from the fast and successful integration of Manz Italy. Without the acquisition of the former Arcotronics, we would never have succeeded in opening the market for consumer electronics so quickly and, above all, so successfully. With the major orders that we have now obtained we are raising the Battery business segment to a new revenue range, thereby taking another important step towards diversifying our technology and customer portfolio."



Dieter Manz is very optimistic about further development in light of Manz AG's positioning in this attractive market: "The potential for us as a leading high-tech equipment manufacturer in the lithium-ion battery segment is huge. In addition to the existing extensive battery segment for consumer electronics, markets of the future, such as electromobility and stationary energy storage, will also drive the market dynamic further forward. I am certain that these contracts are just the beginning and that we will continue to grow considerably in the Battery segment as well."