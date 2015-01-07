© andreypopov dreamstime.com

Fingerprint Cards partner up with O-Film

Fingerprint Cards (FPC) and O-Film have announced partnership on touch fingerprint sensors. FPC is providing its touch fingerprint sensor technology whilst O-Film is developing, manufacturing and selling fingerprint sensor modules to OEMs.

The first market launch with O-Film modules uses FPC1025 and is expected in Q2 2015. Initial revenues will be generated for FPC during Q1 2015.



The main target for the partnership is taking advantage of the high-growth Chinese market, where adoption of fingerprint sensors is now accelerating amongst leading OEMs. Furthermore, mobile payment solutions are now being deployed using fingerprint sensors to enable secure and convenient payments and both parties have global ambitions for their collaboration. As part of the partnership, O-Film will develop fingerprint sensor modules with FPC’s complete touch fingerprint sensor portfolio including recently announced FPC1140 and FPC1145.



Jörgen Lantto, acting President and Chief Executive Officer of FPC, comments: “FPC’s world leading technology in touch fingerprint sensors, used by companies such as Huawei and Oppo, combined with O-Film’s strong track record in touch panel and camera (TP/CCM) modules will be a powerful combination in China and Globally. We are looking forward to working together with O-Film to accelerate adoption of fingerprint sensors. “



“Seizing the opportunity in the development of the mobile internet industry, O-film has become a world leader in TP, and continues to build rapid growth in other optical electronic components. FPC is a top global developer of biometric fingerprint sensors. We initiated this cooperation with FPC after evaluating their superior performance in touch fingerprint sensors and we are happy that this collaboration has already started with a high pace,” Ken Tsai, Senior Vice President of O-Film.