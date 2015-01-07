© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

Molex acquires SDP Telecom

Cable assembly provider, Molex Incorporated, has acquired SDP Telecom. Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, SDP designs and manufactures RF/microwave solutions for the wireless communications industry.

“Together, Molex and SDP will broaden our RF/Microwave product capabilities and create additional value for our customers in the growing wireless infrastructure market,” said Tim Ruff, senior vice president, Molex. “This is a next step towards achieving our vision to offer total integrated solutions to the markets we serve.”



In addition to its Montreal, Canada headquarters, SDP has manufacturing facilities in China. SDP will be managed by the RF/Microwave Business Unit that is part of Molex’s Global Integrated Products Division.



“The acquisition provides a unique value proposition for deeper technical engagement with wireless equipment makers. Together Molex and SDP have many opportunities for growth in multiple segments of the wireless market,” adds SDP Telecom Founder and COO Shyam Gupta.