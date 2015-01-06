© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com Components | January 06, 2015
IDEX acquires pivotal algorithm and patents
IDEX ASA announces that it has acquired a world-leading software algorithm and key patents for small area fingerprint touch sensors.
This enables IDEX to deliver significantly enhanced security and user convenience for mass market fingerprint sensor solutions equivalent to Apple Touch ID(TM). Combined with IDEX’s recently demonstrated new generation touch sensor hardware, ownership of this algorithm will enable IDEX to provide the lowest cost mobile fingerprint product in the marketplace.
The acquisition includes three valuable patent families for fingerprint ridge matching, with four granted patents, one patent pending and additional patents being filed. Acquired from a well-established US software algorithm developer, these algorithms are the product of more than a decade of dedicated effort, and further strengthens and differentiates IDEX’s valuable portfolio of intellectual property as well as the Company’s competitive position in touch sensors.
“Algorithms are an integral part of securely and efficiently matching each touch of the sensor with the set of authorized fingers. Traditional algorithms have relied on large images where a set of minutiae features can be readily extracted and matched. As touch sensors continue to get smaller, more advanced algorithms become critical in order to deliver reliable fingerprint matching performance. This acquisition represents a significant step forward in our product development roadmap and further differentiates IDEX’s technology from the competition. We believe that algorithms are a fundamental aspect of superior cutting-edge fingerprint sensor products. The patent protected intellectual property that we acquired today delivers twice the performance of any other algorithm that we have tested and is a perfect complement to IDEX’s best-in-class swipe sensor algorithms,” said Dr. Hemant Mardia, Chief Executive Officer of IDEX ASA.
