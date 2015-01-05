© edhar yralaits dreamstime.com

Trustonic partners with IDEX ASA

Fingerprint sensor provider, IDEX ASA, has entered into a partnership with Trustonic, a provider of Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs) for smart devices.

IDEX and Trustonic will collaborate to integrate IDEX's next generation fingerprint sensors and driver software with Trustonic TEE, delivering a secure on-device biometric authentication experience as IDEX commercializes its products for smart devices in 2015.



With the explosive adoption of smart mobile devices of all kinds, consumers, enterprises, wireless carriers, service providers, and OEMs are demanding a higher level of security on devices.



Fingerprint sensors provide a convenient replacement for pins and passwords, and pave the way for user-friendly secure authentication in a variety of applications in both consumer and enterprise markets. "There is a massive demand for secure biometric solutions for the mobile industry. With the Trustonic partnership, IDEX will be able to combine its high quality sensors with hardware enabled device security," said IDEX CEO, Dr Hemant Mardia. "In our strong activity with customers we see that the demand for hardware based trusted and secure high performance solution is increasing as fingerprint sensors become a cornerstone for mobile payment transactions".



Trustonic CEO, Ben Cade said: "As users and service providers alike start to adopt biometric authentication to access mobile applications and services, the need to ensure secure storage and transactions is clear and present. Trustonic's widely deployed TEE technology, coupled with IDEX's industry leading fingerprint sensors, will provide a highly trusted security solution on mobile devices for biometric authentication."